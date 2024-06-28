Swansea City’s Jerry Yates. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Pompey’s new rivals

Pompey are busy preparing for life back in the Championship. They stormed to the League One title last season and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho’s side kick-start the new 2024/25 campaign with a tricky away trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby County to sign striker

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby are set to sign striker Jerry Yates from Swansea City on loan, according to BBC Sport. The striker only joined the Swans last year from Blackpool but is moving on already for a new challenge at Pride Park.

The Rams went up along with Pompey last season and are gearing up for life back in the second tier as well.

Sheffield Wednesday to land midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a deal to sign Svante Ingelsson following the end of his deal at Hansa Rostock, as per Aftonbladet. The Owls managed to stay up last term under German boss Danny Rohl.

Ingelsson, who is 26-years-old, has spent the past four years playing in Germany but is now poised for a new challenge in England. He will give Rohl more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City snap up defender

Hull City have completed the permanent signing of Luton Town left-back Ryan Giles. He spent the second-half of last season on loan with the Tigers from the Hatters and has now penned a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

Giles rose up through the ranks at Wolves and had various loan spells away from the Midlands outfit at Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough to boost his development.

He played 17 games for Hull as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs. Their failure to get into the top six resulted in the sacking of Liam Rosenior and he has since been replaced by former Hamburg man Tim Walter.

The Tigers have a few vacancies to fill in their squad following the exits of Aaron Connolly, Adama Traore, Cyrus Christie and Greg Docherty. They have also sold attacking midfielder Ozan Tufan to Trabzonspor, whilst ex-Pompey loanee Ryan Allsop has gone to Birmingham City in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford United acquire goalkeeper

Oxford United have brought in Jamie Cumming permanenty after his temporary stint from Chelsea. He helped the U’s win the third tier play-off final against Bolton Wanderers under Des Buckingham.

He has said: “I’m very excited to be back at Oxford United. It was a joy to be part of last season’s success and I want to achieve great things again.

“I’m coming back to a place where I feel comfortable and it’s a club that is ambitious and wants to go in the right direction. I learned a lot from my time here and I was desperate for this opportunity to step up and play in the Championship.