Pompey haven’t yet identified any potential players sales for the upcoming summer transfer window.

But first-team exits are something they will carefully consider if offers are tabled for members of John Mousinho’s squad.

The Blues’ current position on possible departures was laid out by sporting director Rich Hughes at the recently held Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference.

He was asked whether he anticipated the sale of any particular squad member in accordance with the club’s self-sustainability approach and player-trading model.

In response, he admitted it was not something that’s currently under consideration, with Pompey satisfied with the existing make-up of the options available for their Championship survival battle after a busy January transfer window.

Yet Hughes also conceded that could change if appropriate offers were forthcoming during the summer months.

Hughes said: ‘We can’t dictate the market. It will obviously depend on interest, and we don’t have any particular player in mind, but we’ll assess things if there is money on the table.

‘We’re pleased with the composition of the squad. We’ve got players in from good markets who can affect our first team now, and may become more profitable further down the line.’

Pompey’s approach to transfers

In recent years, the Blues have been committed to a transfer strategy that sees them buy highly-regarded young talent for potentially greater gains in the future.

In the past two windows alone, that approach has seen the likes of Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews, Harvey Blair, Jacob Farrell and Abdoulaye Kamara all recruited on that basis. Nicolas Schmid and Ibane Bowatt also fit into that approach - although the signings of Matt Ritchie, Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams demonstrate that it’s not always about recruiting players who can benefit Pompey in the long-term. Meanwhile, the six loan players currently on the books at Fratton Park demonstrate that the here and now is also important.

Pompey have increased their budget to accomodate such signings, which were brought in to enhance their Championship capabilities. However, departures will also have helped facilitate their recruitment, with Jack Sparkes, Owen Moxon and Elias Sorenson players they will have received money for following their exits.

Those deaprtures will not have had the Blues chuckling away counting profits, though - quite the opposite, in fact. But that doesn’t mean Pompey don’t have players who can land them serious dividends.

Pompey’s bankable assets

It’s fair to say that a number of Pompey players have enhanced their reputations and valuations following their step-up to the Championship.

Josh Murphy, Callum Lang, Conor Ogilive and Terry Devlin are four who automatically spring to mind. Nicolas Schmid has proven to be a shrewd piece of summer transfer business, while Colby Bishop has certainly demonstrated he is Championship quality after his return from heart surgey in November.

His performances have rightly earned him a new Fratton Park contract - a reward that Devlin has experienced, too in the past week. Yet these are players - alongside injured duo Conor Shaughnessy and Matthews - who Pompey will want their foundations built upon next season, especially if they retain their Championship status.

You suspect any potential approaches of this cohort of players would not be welcomed. Although, we all know money talks in football.

Potential Fratton Park departures

Like the end of every season, Pompey will want to take stock of what they currently have and what they need to do to take the club to the next level. A natural consequence of that will be departures, with six members of John Mousinho’s squad currently in the final months of their present deals.

Regan Poole, Andre Dozzell, Zak Swanson, Kusini Yengi, Cohen Bramall and Ben Killip all fall into that category, although the club have the option of the additional 12 months on one or two.

Decisions on the above mentioned will be forthcoming once the season is completed, but there’s others with question marks over their continued Fratton Park presence.

It’s fair to say the immediate futures of Paddy Lane, Ryley Towler, Tom McIntyre, Christian Saydee, Kamara and Blair might also come into consideration. They all have one thing in common - an inability to really prove they can consistently performe at Championship level. That’s a quality the Blues will need right throughout their squad next season, if they retain their second-tier status in May.

