Pompey tickets for the Blues’ season opener at Leeds United have sold out within hours of going on sale.

The Fratton Park outfit have confirmed their entire allocation for the game at Elland Road on Saturday, August 10, have been snapped up by eager supporters.

It means John Mousinho’s side will be backed by 2,000 fans for their first match back in the Championship since 2012, with the 12.30pm kick-off and subsequent earlier set-off time to reach Yorkshire not considered a deterrent.

The final batch of seats were snapped up during the third loyalty points window on the first day of sales,m which was today, leaving fans with 35+ credits disappointed.

The club has confirmed it will reach out to Leeds to see if a additional tickets are possible. However, fans should note that this is not guaranteed.