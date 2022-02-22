Aiden O'Brien scored against Doncaster last time out and could start against Shrewsbury tonight.

The Blues travel north once again, this time to face struggling Shrewsbury, who sit 18th in the table – just four points above the drop zone.

Despite Cowley ringing the changes to name an attacking side against Doncaster, it is expected he will revert to a more familiar line up.

Yet the Pompey boss is once more facing a selection headache, having only 14 senior men in his ranks to choose from.

Guaranteed to start, no threat to his number one shirt.

One of those posers will be at the top of the park, after Aiden O’Brien opened his Blues account on his home debut, while Tyler Walker is yet to score in his first five outings.

We’ve pieced together how we think Pompey could shape-up at the New Meadow tonight.

Gained massive popularity with Pompey fans after his impressive first six games.

Scored two goals in last two outings and has been the key to Pompey's defensive solidity.

A tough battle with Connor Ogilvie for final place at centre back but put on a solid showing against Doncaster last time out.

Provided good width for Pompey last time out as well as putting in several crosses from the right.

Has been in terrific form of late in the centre of midfield and will continue there after suspension of Joe Morrell and Shaun Williams' injury.

Midfield frailties could Tunnicliffe return to the starting lineup for the first time since October.

Was a shock to see him dropped last time out and may have to fight Hackett for his place after he shone against Doncaster.

Has been in a good run of form and retains his place in the number 10 role.

Deserves to keep his place after a goal against Doncaster last week.

Scored on his home debut last time out and may well have done enough to start ahead of Walker.

Set to continue as back-up to Bazunu at New Meadow.

Should Cowley continue with Harness at RWB it will see Romeo continue his spell on the bench.

Was harshly dropped against Doncaster but has competition for final place in back line as Robertson returns from injury.

Returned impressively by answering questions about end product and crossing with a goal and assist. Deserves to continue, but Hume may stiffen the side up a little.

Midfield injuries and suspensions will see the ex-Charlton and West Ham man promoted to the bench following dislocated shoulder.

Will return to the bench to help ease midfield woes.