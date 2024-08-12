Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has challenged Andre Dozzell to fulfil his Premier League potential at Pompey

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss believes his side have landed a potential gem in the free agent, after he made his bow in the 3-3 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho feels the challenge for the former Ipswich and QPR man is to show his quality on a consistent basis, if he is to show his true worth.

Pompey brought in Dozzell last week on a 12-month deal, in a move which accelerated quickly after a spell on trial at Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old had the opportunity to join the Blades on a permanent basis, but opted to link up with Mousinho’s men when they made their interest known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozzell has extensive Championship experience, picking up playing time in the second tier at all of his previous clubs, including a loan stay with Birmingham over the second half of last season.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a sound debut alongside Marlon Pack at Elland Road on Saturday, and looks set to vie with Owen Moxon and Tom Lowery for playing time this term.

Mousinho is excited by Dozzell’s potential and believes the ceiling for where he can play stretches to operating at the highest level of the English game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: I think he has the potential to play in the Premier League. There’s never been too many questions about that with Andre.

‘It’s just about him putting that together consistently over a season.

‘Technically he’s right up there and a really, really good player.

‘If we can get him going consistently that should definitely be his aim.’