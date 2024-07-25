Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacob Farrell’s Pompey arrival remains firmly on course.

The News understands a deal for the promising Australian left-back is still on track, as the Blues continue to push for new recruits.

News emerged of keen interest in the Central Coast Mariners man last week, with the 21-year-old expected to be confirmed as the sixth signing of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was hope a deal could have been sealed by the start of the week, as the countdown to the start of the Championship campaign continues.

As the week has progressed so has some concern arisen from supporters, who are anxious for transfer action after a lull in activity since Sammy Silvera was recruited on loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the month.

There is nothing to suggest anything has happened to put the deal at risk, however, with Pompey confident they have got their man in the Australia under-23 international.

With Farrell arriving from Australia, a work permit will be necessary before he can get to work with his new team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That provides another obstacle to overcome from domestic business, though changes over international signings has opened the door to bringing players like the Gosford talent.

Last summer, the parameters were relaxed over signings who don’t meet the points requirements of the international visa system.

In League One that means two players could be recruited who fall outside of the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria - rising to four in the Premier League and Championship.

If Farrell is the next player through the door, he will become the sixth signing of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad