LATEST: Update on Portsmouth’s pursuit of defender as wait for latest arrival continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The News understands a deal for the promising Australian left-back is still on track, as the Blues continue to push for new recruits.
News emerged of keen interest in the Central Coast Mariners man last week, with the 21-year-old expected to be confirmed as the sixth signing of the summer.
There was hope a deal could have been sealed by the start of the week, as the countdown to the start of the Championship campaign continues.
As the week has progressed so has some concern arisen from supporters, who are anxious for transfer action after a lull in activity since Sammy Silvera was recruited on loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the month.
There is nothing to suggest anything has happened to put the deal at risk, however, with Pompey confident they have got their man in the Australia under-23 international.
With Farrell arriving from Australia, a work permit will be necessary before he can get to work with his new team-mates.
That provides another obstacle to overcome from domestic business, though changes over international signings has opened the door to bringing players like the Gosford talent.
Last summer, the parameters were relaxed over signings who don’t meet the points requirements of the international visa system.
In League One that means two players could be recruited who fall outside of the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria - rising to four in the Premier League and Championship.
If Farrell is the next player through the door, he will become the sixth signing of the summer.
That’s after Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann, Jordan Archer and Sammy Silvera have arrived to date, with it now a little over two weeks under Pompey’s Championship campaign starts at Leeds. Zak Swanson has also agreed a new one-year deal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.