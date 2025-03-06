‘Ready to go’: Portsmouth boss’ exciting message over central figure’s return ahead of Leeds United

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:55 BST

Freddie Potts has been cleared for a Pompey playing return against Leeds.

Blues boss John Mousinho has heralded the availability of fit-again midfielder to make a significant contribution, as the Championship leaders arrive at Fratton Park on Sunday.

And the Pompey head coach acknowledged the importance of the West Ham loanee to his side this term, after thriving in his step up to the second tier.

Potts returned on the bench at Luton last week after missing three games with a calf strain, which halted what’s been an impressive campaign from the 21-year-old.

The midfielder wasn’t deemed fit to start at Kenilworth Road, but with a week’s training under his belt that situation has shifted ahead of the Leeds showdown.

Mousinho said: ‘He should be (ready to play), Freddie only trained on Friday last week so we didn’t think he was ready. We did consider bringing him on at one point, but we felt it might suit Terry a bit more to get an extra body in the box.

‘Freddie’s trained all week, though, and ready to go.

‘Whenever you lose a player like Freddie you always feel the impact because of how good he’s been.

‘What I would say is the players who’ve stepped into his shoes have done fantastically well. think Freddie was injured after the Sheffield United game and we’ve won three since then.

‘We’ve definitely missed his impact and what he gives us on the pitch, but we’ve managed to cope without it. I think the players who came in have done a good job.’

Pompey's Freddie Potts. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPompey's Freddie Potts. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Pompey's Freddie Potts. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With 27 appearances to his name this season and his influence evident in that time, Potts’ Fratton stay will certainly be deemed a success.

That’s after stepping up from League One with a loan stint with Wycombe and likely gaining a place in Pompey’s strongest starting XI.

West Ham man’s made step up

Mousinho added: ‘Freddie was fit to play at the weekend, but not fit to start. Every other game he’s been available to play and fully fit, barring the first couple where we eased him in, he’s started.

‘He’s started every game he’s been available for barring the ones where we’ve left him out, because of the physical strain we’ve had over a certain period. I think that goes to show how good he’s been and how consistent he’s been given the step up he’s made.’

