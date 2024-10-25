Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some Sheffield Wednesday fans voiced their displeasure with a 0-0 draw against Swansea City as the Owls now head to Fratton Park

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl believes his side are on the right track ahead of Friday’s fixture with Portsmouth - despite sections of the Hillsborough faithful booing his side off the pitch in midweek.

Some fans made their feelings clear after a 0-0 draw with Swansea City, as the Owls failed to score for the third time in four games. The feelings of frustration were not widespread, however, reports the Yorkshire Post. Wednesday have only conceded eight times in as many games since getting beat 3-0 by Millwall and Rohl was keen to point out that the data is trending in the right direction for his side.

"Sometimes you don't feel good after a game but I think look to the performance, the performance is right. For me the cup is not half-empty, it's half-full,” insisted Rohl ahead of Friday’s Championship clash at Fratton Park.

"It's not everything because it's about the three points and the position in the table but it gives you a reflection without emotion. I look to the data after Millwall and I see a lot of good things. I compare us with the other teams in the league and I see in some parts we've made a huge step forward compared to last season. It's just one tool I use. I see a team who create a lot of things. It's my job to take the emotion out and look from a tactical point (of view), from the decision-making. I always look deep. Our pressing, our defence is very good at the moment, it gives us power and energy and we create a lot of good moments. We will improve.

"If the fans have the [negative] opinion, I have a different opinion. I think it's more helpful we support each other during and after the game. Everyone is welcome, I like the atmosphere, we give everything on the pitch and all the other things, everybody in the stadium has to decide their opinion. We (had the chance) to win all the games against Burnley, West Brom, Coventry, Bristol (City), QPR, Swansea – hopefully I didn't forget one. I think that showed where we are and in which direction we improved. In the past we played against such teams and we were not close to getting something."

In the fixtures mentioned by Rohl, the Owls beat West Brom and Coventry but dropped points in the other matches. They are just four points above Pompey after 11 games. Despite sitting bottom of the table, Pompey can lift themselves out of the relegation zone with a win over their South Yorkshire rivals. The Owls are set to welcome back forward Anthony Musaba against Pompey after he missed the draw with Swansea.