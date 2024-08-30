Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amario Cozier-Duberry has left Brighton to join Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old, whom Pompey had been keeping close tabs on this summer, has joined the Blues’ Championship rivals on a loan deal - according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

A deal has been done to take the attacking midfielder to Ewood Park, with the Seagulls ‘approving conditions’ of the move.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The News revealed on Monday that Pompey had been tracking the former Arsenal youngster, who made the switch to the Amex Stadium only this summer after turning downn the offer of a new Gunners contract.

Pompey boss John Mousinho watched the former Emirates Stadium youngster in person last week, as Crawley played Brighton under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

But while a move was completed to bring Crozier-Duberry’s Seagulls’ team-mate, Mark O’Mahony, to Fratton Park on loan, the decision was taken not to further their interest in the England under-19 international.

The signing of O’Mahony took Pompey’s summer recruitment in the attacking department to six, following earlier moves for Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Matt Ritchie, Elias Soresen and Harvey Blair.

If anything the Blues need to reduce their numbers in that area, with Anthony Scully available for transfer and Gavin Whyte left out of the squad for Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

Pompey have until 11pm tonight to carry out any further transfer business. A centre-back remains their priority at this late stage in the window.