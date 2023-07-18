According to WalesOnline, the 21-year-old did not travel with the Bluebirds to Portugal for their warm-weather training camp alongside Max Watters and Romaine Sawyers.

It’s understood that midfielder Sawyer has remained in Wales having just recently returned from Gold Cup action with St Kitts and Nevis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with both Davies and Watters linked with potential moves away from Cardiff this summer, the decision to leave them behind will prompt further speculation about their futures.

Pompey were credited with an interest in Davies on Sunday, with The Sun’s Phil Cadden reporting that the Blues are in a three-way race with Charlton and Oxford for the forward on loan.

Meanwhile, Watters has been linked with a return to Barnsley, after spending the second half of last season at Oakwell.

Fratton Park head coach John Mousinho is keen to dip his toe in the loan market, with Pompey keen to add to their attacking options out wide with one or two youngsters from Premier League or Championship clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Liverpool’s Harvey Blair has been linked, while the Blues were initially also showing an interest in Everton’s Lewis Dobbin.

Cardiff forward has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images