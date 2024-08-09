Reported Portsmouth transfer target makes Luton to Bolton switch on three-year deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reported former Pompey target John McAtee has signed with Bolton Wanderers ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, parting ways with Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

McAtee, 25, joins the Toughsheet Community Stadium on a three-year deal and is now the club’s eighth new signing. The forward - who is the brother of Manchester City starlet James - was a much-admired attacker throughout the transfer window with HITV previously reporting that he had been wanted by Plymouth, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Derby County and Pompey.

The forward, who was part of Shrewsbury Town’s set-up from 2015 to 2019, joined Luton in 2022. However, he made no league appearances for the club and would spend his first season on, loan with Grimsby Town, helping them achieve play-off glory.

During his time with Grimsby, the attacker was also part of the squad that reached the FA Cup quarter-final, starring in the club’s 2-1 win at Southampton. McAtee then spent last campaign on loan at League One side Barnsley, netting 13 goals in 40 games and scoring in Pompey’s dramatic 3-2 win over Barnsley in April that secured the Blues promotion.

Speaking on his arrival in Bolton, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt said: “John is someone that I have a lot of respect for and we have tracked his career for a long time now.

“He’s had to do it the hard way and has been on a bit of a journey in his career, and I really like that. He’s had to work his way up before going on to have a great season at Barnsley last year.

“I really like the way he plays the game and the intensity of his work. He’s pacy, an excellent presser but also has excellent movement in-behind and can stretch oppositions. He’s a goalscorer too, and we needed to add more of that to our ranks. It’s a huge signing for us as we’ve had to fight off a lot of competition to get him.”

Pompey may well have missed out on acquiring McAtee but there have been no shortages of attackers arriving at Fratton Park. John Mousinho has welcomed Josh Murphy, Sammy Silvera, Elias Sorensen and Matt Ritchie to PO4 this summer, significantly bolstering the Blues’ forward options ahead of their Championship return.