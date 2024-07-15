Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is adamant the decision not to play a pre-season friendly in Croatia rested with him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Pompey boss has outlined in detail the factors behind the decision not to work a warm-up match into their week-long stay on the Adriatic Coast.

Mousinho’s squad have just returned from an intense week of training at the Sport Centar Arena in Medulin, with 5km runs and double training sessions the order of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters were keen to see a game factored into the schedule, with a hardcore of around 30 fans making the trip in the absence of any match.

The impact a game would have had on Pompey’s timetable was significant issue as to why there was no opponent lined up.

There was also the issue of working with Croatian authorities and problems with hosting a game with the facilities on offer in the Medulin area.

Mousinho said: ‘When we did the game last year (in Malaga), the training on the pre-season tour we were able to do had to be tapered towards the back end of the trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We didn’t have a huge amount of time out there anyway. We had couple of really good sessions and then the third session we had to start thinking about tapering off in preparation for the game. That’s because we didn’t want the players flogged to death in the game.

‘A game is a great concept and I fully understand why the fans want it, but it was my decision to not have one.

‘That’s because what we’ve actually been able to do on this break is get five full training days.

‘With the sessions we’ve been able to go full tilt with the lads and put on something which is probably more valuable, in our opinion, in an in-house 11 v 11.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another major factor behind the lack of game was the issues Pompey experienced in Malaga last year, when they took on Gibraltar outfit FC Europa in an ill-tempered affair at Estadio Jose Burgos de Quintana - an isolated stadium in Malaga.

Mousinho feels the chaos of such warm-ups and the lack of control Pompey can exert, can lead to those games having a more negative than positive impact on preparations for the new season.

He added: ‘Last year, we played a team a week away from their Europa Conference qualifier.

‘We lost a bit of control in terms of the venue and what we were able to do there. When you do that in a foreign country that can happen and it’s no one’s fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s one of those things, but if you remember last year as soon as the game was finished about 1,000 kids ran on to the pitch and started setting up their tents! We then had to rush out of the changing rooms and there was an issue with the water supply.

‘Then the opponent were physical, we came away with a couple of injuries and there was a bit of needle between the two touchlines.

‘I know that doesn’t necessarily have to happen when you play a pre-season game, but you lose control over what you expect and you lose control over the opposition.

‘You never know what you’re going to get, but next week we will go to Gosport, Bognor and Havant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We obviously know Northy, we know Joe (Lea) and Pat (Suraci) and Robbie (Blake). That always helps because there’s a healthy respect between the two sides.

‘There will always be injuries in football, but if you can control that against a side from Gibraltar who are raring to go and want to go hell for leather against Portsmouth, it’s bit too much of a risk.

‘So all of that is a way of saying I just think the pre-season is going to be a lot better for not having the game in Croatia.’