Ronan Curtis is reportedly having discussions with AFC Wimbledon over extending his stay at Plough Lane.

But there’s scepticism among Wombles fans whether they’ve seen the last of the former Pompey forward following a recent Instagram post which many have interpreted as a farewell message.

On Monday, the League Two side published their retained list following the conclusion of their season, with nine players told they would not have their contracts renewed this summer.

Four players - including ex-Blues left-back Lee Brown - have been offered terms to remain with the south London outfit, while manager Johnnie Jackson took up an option to extend Jack Currie’s stay.

But uncertainty remains over Curtis’ Plough Lane future after the club statement put the Republic of Ireland international’s name under a ‘discussions ongoing’ section.

In one respect, that suggests terms have yet to be agreed over an extension to the short-term deal signed by Curtis in January following his Fratton Park exit. For others, though, they’re resigned to losing a player who has quickly established himself as a firm fans’ favourite during his brief stint with the club.

Indeed, a late winner against bitter rivals MK Dons in March cemented the Irishman as a club ‘legend’, while a total of five goals and two assists in his 17 games played gave Wombles supporters plenty of reasons to welcome the ex-Blue into their hearts.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, following the publication of Wimbledon’s retained list, @ATKfootball wrote: ‘I'm extremely excited if Ronan Curtis decides to stay with us. His quality this season was required especially with losing the dynamism of Ali in January. I really commend Johnnie Jackson for ensuring Curtis occupies more central zones in order to maximise him’. Meanwhile, @TomLargeReports posted: ‘Ronan Curtis “discussions ongoing” is pretty vague but it would be a real statement if he re-signed’.

Yet others were less hopeful. @wupfanzine wrote: ‘No surprises except maybe we're in discussions with Ronan Curtis who I would have expected to get an offer from a better placed club’. @tomhwilliams23 commented: ‘Ronan Curtis negotiations ongoing; will have other interest I’m sure’, while @ScoutingHive noted: ‘Interesting to see “discussions ongoing” with Ronan Curtis, although his Instagram post today suggested he wouldn’t be here next season’.

Curtis scored 57 goals and registered 42 assists in 226 games for Pompey. His contract with the Blues expired last summer - but he remained with the club until December as he recuperated from an ACL injury sustained against Bolton on February 2023.

He remains Pompey’s top scorer in the 21st century, and the former Derry City man reached out to the Fratton faithful following confirmation of the club’s promotion to the Championship earlier this month.