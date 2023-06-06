3 . Sol Brynn - Middlesbrough

The 22-year-old spent the season on loan at Swindon - impressing in League Two. In fact, his form for the Robins has seen him sign a new two-year extension to his deal at Middlesbrough. He led the way in the fourth tier last term - saving the most shots (147) out of any keeper in the division. This also saw him keep 13 clean sheets in 46 league outings for Swindon. He would fit perfectly into a Mousinho-style side, with last season’s figures showing he can play out of the back successfully. This can be seen as he made 13.93 short passes with a 98.3 per cent success rate. Could a loan move to a side higher up the pyramid be the next destination for the promising youngster? Photo: George Wood