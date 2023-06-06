John Mousinho is looking to add to his goalkeeping ranks this summer.
As many as two new stoppers could arrive through the doors at Fratton Park as the head coach bids to add someone who can establish themselves as the club’s long-term No1.
1. Goalkeepers Pompey could look at
From left: Jamie Cumming, Luke Southwood, Sol Brynn, Carl Rushworth. Photo: National World
2. Matt Macey - Luton
The Luton stopper is the Blues’ number one goalkeeping target this summer after his outstanding loan during the second half of last season. After arriving in January, he kept 10 clean sheets in 21 outings, while also coming to the rescue on a number of key occasions. He remains under contract at Kenilworth Road until 2024 but a move to Fratton Park could be on the cards following their promotion to the Premier League. Mousinho is keen to play out of the back and requires a ball-playing keeper and that is something he can do as he made an average of 12.68 short passes during his time on the south coast. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sol Brynn - Middlesbrough
The 22-year-old spent the season on loan at Swindon - impressing in League Two. In fact, his form for the Robins has seen him sign a new two-year extension to his deal at Middlesbrough. He led the way in the fourth tier last term - saving the most shots (147) out of any keeper in the division. This also saw him keep 13 clean sheets in 46 league outings for Swindon. He would fit perfectly into a Mousinho-style side, with last season’s figures showing he can play out of the back successfully. This can be seen as he made 13.93 short passes with a 98.3 per cent success rate. Could a loan move to a side higher up the pyramid be the next destination for the promising youngster? Photo: George Wood
4. Luke Southwood - Free agent
The goalkeeper was recently released by Reading following their relegation from the Championship. Last term, the 25-year-old spent the campaign on loan with Cheltenham, where he impressed with the Robins. This saw him keep 16 clean sheets in 51 outings in all competitions at Whaddon Road. The Royals youth product is also good on the ball. He averaged 9.36 short passes per 90 mins for Wade Elliott’s men - with a success rate of 97.8 per cent. Not just that, but he likes to come off his line. This can be seen as he was ranked third in League One last season - leaving his goal 89 times across the campaign. Photo: Pete Norton