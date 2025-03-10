John Mousinho saluted his skipper’s ability to deliver the performances moving Pompey towards Championship survival while facing intense scrutiny.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Blues boss believes Marlon Pack would have faced some training ground flak from his team-mates, after veteran boss Neil Warnock’s quips over his lack of pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock was a Sky Sports studio analyst for the game and had words of praise for the Buckland boy, who played for the outspoken figure at Cardiff.

The 76-year-old also joked he had a quicker turn of pace than the makeshift defender, with the comment drawing attention in the wake of the game.

He said: ‘I’m sure the lads would have mentioned it (Neil Warnock’s quip) to him!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Marlon’s actually not that slow, he can actually get going.

‘I was really pleased with him and had a joke with Neil about Marlon having his cigar out. He was great, great under a lot of pressure.

‘I thought he was excellent and dealt with top, top Championship players really well.

‘As you get older and slow down you have to adapt, but Marlon has never relied on his pace at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That is something which gives him longevity. He ticked over 600 appearances last season and must be above 650 now.

‘To be able to do that you first of all need to keep yourself in fantastic condition, which Marlon always has. He’s been fit for us for most of the last two years.

‘It’s also about being able to read the game as well as being athletically good - Marlon’s always had that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston pressure

Mousinho added: ‘Marlon is extremely realistic about his own performances, very honest with himself and knows when he’s made a mistake or can play better. We never disagree in terms of that conversation, or things he can do better or improve upon.

‘We’re asking him to play out of position and do that in the league above.

‘We’re asking him to do that in a team who want to press and squeeze a high line as well. We’re asking a lot of him because we don’t want to change how we play, so he’s slotted in and done really well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We were going into an international break having not picked up enough wins. We were playing well but not picking up enough points, so needed that win to kickstart the season - and Marlon stepped up.’