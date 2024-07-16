Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Pompey target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be heading to the south coast after all this summer.

But Blues fans needn’t get too excited, with reports suggesting that Southampton have emerged as the frontrunners for the exciting young winger’s services.

According to transfer specialist Alan Nixon, Saints have thrown their hat into the ring to lure the 21-year-old away from Selhurst Park. A loan move for the former Chelsea youngster has been proposed, although a permanent move can’t be ruled out at this stage either.

Their interest and the St Mary’s outfit’s ability to offer Rak-Sakyi Premier League football next term will come as a blow to many Championship clubs, with Hull, QPR, Sheffield United, Blackburn and Luton among those credited with an interest in the former Charlton loanee during the current transfer window.

Pompey also registered their keenness in the player back in May, once they were sure of their Championship status for the forthcoming campaign. However, last month The News reported that the Blues were no longer devoting resources to any potential move.

Pompey knew from the very beginning that bringing the winger to PO4 to play a key part of their maiden season back in the second tier was an ambitious one. Indeed, there were doubts within the Blues’ football operation about the pathway to sealing a loan deal for the Londoner, with Rak-Sakyi’s name appearing on a host of clubs’ wanted lists.

Now it appears that Premier League new-boys Southampton - and the Blues’ arch rivals - could emerge as winners in the race to land the promising forward.

Pompey quickly moved on from their pursuit of Rak-Sakyi by completing the permanent transfer of Josh Murphy and sealing a loan move for Middlesbrough wideman Sammy Silvera.

The Blues retain an interest in Norwich’s Abu Kamara, who spent last season on loan at Fratton Park. According to Football Insider, a bid to bring the winger back to the south coast will be lodged this week.

Meanwhile, in another transfer development, it’s been reported that Pompey have joined Sheffield Wednesday and Derby in making a bid for Karamoko Dembele, who impressed on loan at Blackpool last term, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists.