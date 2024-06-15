Portsmouth signing pinpoints importance of key behind-the-scenes Fratton Park figure after he chose Blues over Cardiff and West Brom
Rich Hughes has been credited with playing a key role in Pompey’s transfer swoop for Jordan Williams.
And the praise has come from the player himself, who has admitted he was impressed with the way the Blues’ sporting director sold the club to him.
Williams completed his free transfer move from Oakwell on Friday by penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park. He represents Pompey’s first signing of the transfer window as they look to strengthen ahead of their much-anticipated Championship return.
The pressure is once again on Hughes this summer to deliver the goods when it comes to recruitment. The former Forest Green Rovers director of football has an impressive track record on that front following his PO4 arrival in 2022. Indeed, alongside head coach John Mousinho - who he also brought to the club - he’s viewed by many as the mastermind behind Pompey's recent eye-catching progress.
The 36-year-old has it all to do again, though, especially after letting six first-team players leave after the Blues secured the League One title last season.
Yet, if Williams’ brief words following his unveiling are anything to go by, Pompey continues to be in safe hands.
Speaking about his move, the 24-year-old defender said: ‘I’m delighted to be here. The club is on its way up and matches my career path and ambitions. The way Rich and the gaffer sold the club to me made me want to be part of it.’
In April. Williams will have seen at first hand the ambitions of his new employers. Playing for Barnsley at Fratton Park, he would have been forgiven for thinking the Tykes had done enough to delay the Blues’ promotion party as they led 2-1 with just seven minutes remaining on the clock. However, an 83rd-minute equaliser from Colby Bishop, followed by Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute winner, will have underlined the determination and hunger his new team-mates have as they secured their Championship return.
Williams will also have had a front row seat to see the passion of the Fratton faithful, who kick-started the promotion party that night. So it’s little wonder, the former Tykes captain is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, he added: ‘Delighted to sign for this massive club! Excited to get going and meet all you @pompey fans.’
