Pompey’s fellow promotion winners could be without key man following talks

It will soon be time for the summer transfer window to open and Pompey are readying themselves for a busy three months as they bid to strengthen their squad before returning to the Championship.

It’s been over ten years since the Blues were last in EFL’s second-tier and John Mousinho has already said farewell to ten players as he prepares to welcome new faces in the upcoming transfer window.

While Mousinho and the Fratton Park board continue their preparations before June, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Star of Pompey rivals in Premier League talks

Scotland international and Southampton forward Che Adams is reportedly in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of this summer’s transfer window (Express and Star). Adams has long been linked with a move to Molineux stadium having been a key performer for Pompey’s fiercest rivals since his arrival from Birmingham five years ago.

His current Saints contract is due to run out this summer and Wolves could sign him on a free transfer. With Gary O’Neil’s side unlikely to have much disposal cash this summer, Adams will be an exceptionally attractive options as Wolves seek to bolster their attacking line.

This is not the first time the Scotland striker has been linked with a move away from St Mary’s with Everton tabling a £12m bid for him last year. The Saints turned down the offer as they wanted to keep him to help ensure the club’s instant promotion back to the Premier League.

Adams has scored 18 goals across all competitions this season for Southampton, netting 16 times in the Championship. He missed the first Championship play-off semi-final against West Brom due to injury but his boss Russell Martin is hopeful the centre-forward will be available for Friday’s second-leg.

Derby County talisman linked with exit

Derby County captain Conor Hourihane has been linked with a move away from the Rams, with reports indicating he could rejoin Barnsley as a player/coach in a bid to help them launch another promotion assaulting campaign in League One.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Post Hourihane has been targeted for the role following Barnsley’s play-off semi-final defeat to Bolton and Neill Collins exit from the Tykes. Daniel Stendel is another to have been linked with an Oakwell return to replace Collins with Hourihane suggested to be joining their backroom staff in a bid to improve the behind the scenes set-up.

The Rams skipper’s current contract at Derby is due to expire this summer and he has previously been vocal about his wish of moving into a coaching once his on-pitch career ended and has been studying for his badges during his time at Pride Park.

