Is Stoke City v Portsmouth on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Championship fixture
Pompey are targeting their first win of the Championship season as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.
John Mousinho's men have so far played to four draws and three defeats. A goalless draw was Pompey's last result, whilst Stoke City suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough at the weekend. Two points separate the two sides prior to kick-off and should Pompey win, they could overtake them.
Tonight’s match is available to watch for those unable to make the trip to Staffordshire. Here’s all you need to know, such as what time is kick-off, the referee, what TV channel, and if you can buy a ticket.
When is Stoke City v Pompey?
Stoke City and Pompey clash in Staffordshire on Wednesday, October 2, with a kick-off time of 7.45 pm.
Can I get tickets?
Tickets were on sale until 5.00 pm on Tuesday at the Anson Road ticket office. All tickets had to be bought in advance, with no sales to away supporters on the day of the game. More than 1,600 supporters are expected to be in attendance at the south-east corner of the ground, which is the new location for away fans, following a change to the stadium lay-out.