All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between the Potters and Pompey.

Pompey are targeting their first win of the Championship season as they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

John Mousinho's men have so far played to four draws and three defeats. A goalless draw was Pompey's last result, whilst Stoke City suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough at the weekend. Two points separate the two sides prior to kick-off and should Pompey win, they could overtake them.

Tonight’s match is available to watch for those unable to make the trip to Staffordshire. Here’s all you need to know, such as what time is kick-off, the referee, what TV channel, and if you can buy a ticket.

When is Stoke City v Pompey?

Stoke City and Pompey clash in Staffordshire on Wednesday, October 2, with a kick-off time of 7.45 pm.

Can I get tickets?