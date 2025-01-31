Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regis Le Bris has given clearance for Pompey target Adil Aouchiche to leave Sunderland.

The Blacks Cat head coach has this afternoon given his update on the situation surrounding Aouchiche’s future on Wearside.

Pompey are keen on bringing in the 22-year-old, with attacking strengthening the major focus as the transfer window reaches its climax.

A significant barrier was hit, however, over Home Office rules surrounding overseas players under their governing body endorsement (GBE) criteria.

Four players are allowed at Premier League and Championship clubs under relaxed rules approved in the summer of 2023, though Pompey already have those slots filled.

Aouchiche would either need to score 15 points or higher to be approved for a work permit, or be allocated one of the four berths currently held by Jacob Farrell, Abdoulaye Kamara, Nico Schmid and Hayden Matthews.

Sources on Wearside have this afternoon confirmed there’s now an issue with the deal, though Le Bris wouldn’t be drawn on the nature of the problem.

The Frenchman did state, however, a departure for Aouchiche would be the best outcome to get the attacker playing regular football.

‘We have good players which can provoke interest. At the end, we will decide.

‘With Adil, we know each other very well and it's clear that his behaviour was absolutely perfect this season.

‘He had an opportunity and he did well, even if not in his best position. He worked hard and deserved it.