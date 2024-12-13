John Mousinho has hailed Pompey’s comeback kid after battling back from the wilderness to break into the first-team.

Not since the League One days had Owen Moxon started a Blues competitive fixture of any kind as the title winner drifted away from playing consideration.

It represented a remarkable reversal of fortunes for the former Carlisle man, who for two months earlier in the season couldn’t even get into Pompey’s 20-man squad.

Owen Moxon was handed his first Pompey start of the season in Tuesday night's goalless draw against Norwich. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Mousinho has praised Moxon’s never-say-die determination as the 26-year-old bids to keep his place for tonight’s trip to Derby (8pm).

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ’I thought Owen was superb on Tuesday night.

‘He didn’t have the luxury of being given a few games to adjust to the level, he was thrown straight in at the deep end, and there were a couple of tricky moments in the first half when he was caught in possession.

‘But after that he settled down, physically competed, did his job defensively, and did some really good things on the ball, particularly as the game went on.

‘It was Owen’s first start in the Championship, his first start since April, and we were really, really pleased with his contribution.

‘He has kept plugging away, he has kept asking the questions in terms of what he needs to do, what he needs to do better - and he’s done it.

‘That’s the way I want it, I don’t want players sitting on the sidelines happy with where they are. I want players really interested in being in the side, I want them desperate to be in the team.

‘Playing football at Fratton Park is an amazing experience, a real privilege, and players should be right at it every day.’

Moxon had found himself jettisoned from Mousinho’s match-day squad following the August loan signing of Freddie Potts.

That absence also coincided with giving away a late leveller at Middlesbrough, having conceded a penalty after his introduction off the bench.

However, since returning against Sheffield Wednesday in late October, Moxon has made all seven squads - culminating in a first start since April.

Mousinho added: ‘We are now seeing signs of the squad getting a bit better and being able to rely on players coming in.

‘It has been a difficult team to get into over the past few weeks, we have been consistent. For the first time in a long, long time, we kept the same side if you look at Swansea to Bristol City.

‘Players have had to be ready and the subs which came on against Norwich did really well. Sometimes we’ve made substitutions and made ourselves weaker, but that wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening.’