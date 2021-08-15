Swindon name stand in honour of former midfielder and Portsmouth hall-of-famer Alan McLoughlin

Pompey hall-of-famer Alan McLoughlin who died in May.

The Town End will now be officially known as The Alan McLoughlin Stand, with the decision coming just three months after the former Robins and Pompey midfielder’s death in May.

Lovingly known as ‘Macca’, the one-time Republic of Ireland international died earlier this year following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 54.

As well as featuring 361 times for the Blues during a seven-and-a-half playing career, McLoughlin also played for Swindon, amassing 136 appearances for the club during a four-year spell.

Academy and first-team coaching roles at Fratton Park were followed with a return to the now League Two outfit, where he was named Head of Academy in 2016.

Pompey fans paid tribute to the Blues hall-of-famer ahead of Saturday’s game against Crewe.

Chants of ‘Alan McLoughlin’ heard from the Fratton End during the minute’s applause which was held before kick-off in memory of all those fans, and former players and managers who had passed away in the 17 months since fans were last inside Fratton Park in significant numbers.

Swindon’s decision to rename one of their stands is being sponsored by Imagine Cruising, with 10 per cent of all sponsorship proceeds going to the Prospect Hospice, who helped look after Macca at home during his final days.

In a statement, Swindon Town said: ‘Today is a special day for both Alan's family and the Football Club as we remember and pay tribute to a club legend and a much-loved husband, father, friend and colleague.

‘We sadly lost Alan in May and the Club wanted to pay tribute to a man who gave his all to Town as both a player and as Head of the Academy.

‘Making 136 appearances in Red with 25 goals, McLoughlin will forever be a club icon and he went on to be a key figure in the club's Academy for a number of years.

‘As Head of Academy, McLoughlin shaped the lives and careers of so many young men and he was loved and adored by those who played under him and worked alongside him at the club.’

A statement from the McLoughlin family read:’ ‘We would like to thank Clem, Rob and the Management Team for all of their support, and for making Swindon Town a club we can all be proud of.

‘We would like to especially thank the Prospect Hospice who helped us look after Alan at home during his final few days.

‘And, finally, thank you to all of the people and fans who sent messages of support and such moving tributes for Alan.

‘It was those messages that helped us as a family get through a very sad and difficult time.

‘Alan dedicated his life to football and coaching. He was very proud of all of his boys and scholars, and we would like to wish them all every success in everything they do.