Pompey’s warm-weather training camp will soon be coming to an end as the Blues prepare for life in the Championship. The club will be heading up to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in the opening clash of the 2024/25 season in a month’s time and John Mousinho will have hoped the week’s trip to Pula, Croatia, has aided in welcoming the five new signings.

With plenty of time still left in the transfer window, Pompey fans may well expect to see more arrivals at Fratton Park but, as we await potential transfer news, here is the latest from the Blues’ soon-to-be Championship rivals...

Talks ‘break down’ over £30m Leeds star

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville is now not set to be moving to the Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion after negotiations between the two clubs broke down.

The Dutch winger had been the subject of interest from a number of top clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea while transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Paris Saint-Germain had also been linked.

However, it was the Seagulls who had been leading the way in the race for Summerville’s signature. Leeds had placed a £30million price tag on the star which appeared not to deter Brighton initially but TEAMtalk have now claimed that discussions between the Premier League and Championship side have not progressed.

Summerville scored 21 goals and recorded 10 assists in 49 appearances last season. Keeping the star at Elland Road following the side’s failure to head back to the Premier League was always an unlikely scenario but his departure had also been earmarked as a sale that would help bring down the £190m debt in outstanding credit from player purchases Leeds have amassed. While talks with Brighton appear to have stalled, the Elland Road side will not fear as interest evidently grows from around Europe for Summerville’s services.

Ex-West Brom star enjoys Luton trial

Newly-relegated Luton Town are said to be looking at left-back Erik Pieters following his release from West Brom, according to Luton Today. Pieters played the first-half in the Hatters behind-closed-doors friendly against League One Stevenage on Tuesday, which Luton went on to win 3-0.

The 35-year-old parted ways with West Brom this summer after they opted not to hand the 35-year-old a contract extension and while he has been weighing up his future options since the end of June, the Hatters appear to be casting their eyes over him ahead of a potential swoop.

Luton could eye Pieters as a figure that can bring some valuable experience into their ranks as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League. The 35-year-old defender has 552 appearances in all competitions so far in his career, scoring eight goals from the back. He can also play both centre or left-back making him a versatile addition to any squad and has experience in the top flight with Stoke City and Burnley before he was picked up by the Baggies in 2022. Pieters - who started his career in the Eredivisie at FC Utrecht - has gone on to play 61 times for West Brom altogether, helping them to reach the Championship play-offs in the last campaign.