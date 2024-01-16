Ten eye-catching League One January transfers as per FM24: Including Portsmouth, Wigan, Bolton and Derby deals
The deals that could take place in League One before the January transfer window closes - according to Football Manager 2024.
Portsmouth will hope to add to John Mousinho's squad over the coming weeks in a bid to boost their stuttering bid for promotion into the Championship.
Pompey have already completed a deal to take goalkeeper Matt Macey back to Fratton Park and Josh Martin has extended his short-term contract to ensure he remains part of Mousinho's ranks until the summer.
There are further hopes a deal can be reached to sign Brentford attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris - although as The News revealed Pompey will have to see off competition from Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town if they are to land the former Chelsea youngster.
So what could lie ahead for Pompey and their League One rivals throughout the remainder of the transfer window? We fire up Football Manager 2024 to see how the world's most popular management simulation predicts the next fortnight will play out.