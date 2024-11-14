Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho pinpointed a renewed energy as the key factor to revitalising Pompey’s performances.

And the Blues boss revealed he’s been underlining to his players it’s their intensity which has invigorated recent showings, as they show signs of turning their season around.

The past three outings from Mousinho’s men have offered caused for optimism, as a strong second half at Hull was followed by a decent display in defeat at Plymouth.

The 1-0 defeat coming in the face of a promising performance at Home Park was a big frustration, but Pompey then followed that up with their first home win of the season against Preston at the weekend.

That lifted them off the foot of the table and offered some enthusiasm for what lies ahead after the international break.

A trip to Blackburn is then followed by Millwall coming to Fratton Park, with a visit to Swansea completing three games in eight days.

More of the same in Pompey’s approach is new the requirement from Mousinho.

He said: ‘It’s been the difference in the performances: it’s been the energy and the enthusiasm from the lads.

‘The second-half against Hull, the whole 90 minutes against Plymouth and it was pretty much 90 minutes against Preston.

‘That’s what we need - it’s what we need from the lads.

‘I think the fans, the staff and everyone connected to Portsmouth will forgive a hell of a lot if you see that commitment.

‘It’s a bit of a cliche, but I’m certain that’s the case here. People will forgive a huge amount if you give your all for the shirt here - and that’s my message to the players.’

With Pompey taking momentum into the international break, the suggestion has been forwarded the league campaign being paused has arrived at the wrong time.

Mousinho can see the sense in that but sees the benefits for his squad, after a testing period.

He added: ‘Maybe we didn’t want the international break to come, but at the same time, the boys have really put the effort into the performances last week.

‘So we’ve got a bit of opportunity to rest the boys again, then come back in and have a really good stint at training. That will help us going into another incredibly massive week when we return.’