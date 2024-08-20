Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a 19-year-old, Abdoulaye Kamara can already say he’s been on the books of two of the biggest clubs in world football - Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

But the midfielder - who became Pompey’s 10th signing of the transfer window on Tuesday - could easily have had another world-renowned heavyweight outfit on his CV had two proposed moves over the past 12 months not fallen through.

Both in the summer of 2023 and last January, 36-times crowned Serie A champions and twice European Cup winners Juventus were expected to complete a move for the highly-rated defensive midfielder, who was once considered one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Yet on each occasion, the eye-catching transfer failed to materialise as Kamara continued his footballing education at the Westfalenstadion.

Juve had identified the towering Guinean to be part of their Next Gen ranks as they deliberately looked ahead to the future. But somehow the switch was abandoned - paving the way for Pompey to make their move this summer.

The Blues signed the €1.5m-rated midfield man for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday afternoon, with Kamara signing a four-year deal at Fratton Park to end his three-year association with the Bundesliga giants and 2024 beaten Champions League finalists.

It’s a move which should further excite the Fratton faithful, with Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough penciled in for a potential Kamara debut. Meanhwile, the transfer will end another period of uncertainty for the PSG youth product after he also saw a move to German second tier side SpVgg Greuther Fürth fall through earlier in the current transfer window.

Like his failed Juventus move, no reason for the transfer breakthrough was confirmed. All SpVgg Greuther Fürth sporting director Rachid Azzouzi had to say on the matter was that a deal had to ‘work for all sides’.

Hopefully, that development and Juventus’ failure to conclude a deal for Karama will work to Pompey’s advantage.

The Blues will no doubt also be hoping that the injury worries that hampered the teenager’s 2023-24 campaign will be behind him, with Kamara featuring just 13 times for Dortmund’s reserves in 3. Liga due to a muscle complaint.

In total, the midfielder featured 48 times for Dortmund’s reserves following his move from PSG as a 16-year-old in 2021. He moved to Germany as a free agent, turning down offers from other European clubs to make the switch.