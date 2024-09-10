His standing as a homegrown Pompey player of real potential is well established.

That’s why the England recognition has already arrived for Toby Steward and other clubs are keeping tabs on the keeper, with Sheffield United said to have been among those monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress.

But the grounded Gosport lad’s feet remain firmly on the ground, with Steward now an established fixture in the Blues’ first-team set-up since the signing of his first senior contract two years ago.

That has been followed up with a new two-year deal signed this summer by the former Henry Cort Community College pupil, after a season in which Steward excelled on loan at Gosport.

That saw him named Step 3 Goalkeeper of the Season on top of picking up Borough’s end-of-season fans’ award, in a campaign in which his side reached the Southern League Premier Division play-offs.

Steward has also spent time within the England set-up, as part of keeper training camps at St George’s Park.

Now a move up a level is going impressively after a season-long loan was agreed with National League South outfit Tonbridge Angel, a deal lined up for some time before it was confirmed in July.

Steward has joined up with former Pompey team-mate Liam Vincent at Longmead Stadium - and the start to the campaign could barely have gone any better for the academy graduate.

It’s now five clean sheets on the spin for Steward, who has started all eight of his temporary side’s league fixtures to date.

Their unbeaten league start has left Tonbridge in third place in the National League South table, with leaders Hemel Hempstead the only other side yet to taste defeat.

The experience is certainly proving a positive one for Steward, who still trains with Pompey on a daily basis where the work with Championship operators is aiding his development.

While other young emerging players often sit tight and take the reflected glory of being in the academy system at Category 1 level, Steward is happy to get out and play football down the pyramid to continue his progress.

He told the Kent Messenger: 'I got my pro (contract) at Pompey when I was 17, so I’ve been with the first team quite a while.

‘I always talk to the goalkeeper coach (Joe Prodomo) and we know the plan is to go out on loan, play lots of games at men’s level, which I think is the best thing for me, and just get used to that physicality and get that sharpness up.

'A save’s a save but where I’m training with Pompey every day they are so sharp and I’ve got to be on my A game.

'So I guess that helps out a lot here because I’m always prepared for anything and I try my best to make the saves.

'When you’re out on loan, the results are the most important thing and keeping a clean sheet is the best possible outcome.

'I train here Thursdays and I train at Pompey every day apart from that. It’s the best of both worlds really.

'I train with all the Pompey boys and play down here, getting all those experiences. It’s the best thing for me.'