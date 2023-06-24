That’s the view of The News’ Jordan Cross, who claims John Mousinho still sees the former Norwich and Lincoln man as his first-choice pick in that central defensive area.

Of course, that can obviously change, with the Blues still keen to bring in one more player for that key position this summer. Indeed, the Fratton Park outfit remain interested in former loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who replaced Raggett in the first team for the final three games of last season. He’s since been released by Manchester United and is available on a free transfer during this transfer window.

Conor Shaughnessy’s addition to Pompey’s ranks last week – the Blues’ second permanent central defensive signing this year following Ryley Towler’s arrival in January – will also put pressure on Raggett, who has featured 195 times for the Blues during his four seasons at the club.

Yet Cross is adamant the 29-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, remains highly thought of at PO4 and remains central to the Blues’ plans moving forward.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘I think it’s been proven over a long period (how good he is). Also, it’s well known that he’s not every Pompey fans’ cup of tea because he doesn’t look the most cultured player and they make judgements on him.

‘But managers over an extended period now have gone and relied upon Sean Raggett and I know for a fact that in terms of defensive qualities, John Mousinho thinks Sean Raggett is his No1. He still rates him as his best defender in that area of the pitch.

‘Di’Shon Bernard and Ryley Towler (were paired together at the back end of last season) and that excited people, that excited me, and there might be a way that sees it end that way again. But I know how highly-rated Sean Raggett is.

Pompey defender Sean Raggett

‘I’d say he’s still first choice at the moment. Obviously, that could change with the way things move on.

‘You know how these things go in football over the course of a season. Pre-conceived ideas often go, as we’ve seen many, many times over the years, they go totally out the window and the story goes differently. But that seems to be the situation at the moment.’

Raggett started 42 league games for Pompey last season, with only Colby Bishop (45) and Connor Ogilvie (43) featuring from the start on more occasions.

