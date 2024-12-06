Pompey’s owners have been tasked to ‘properly’ back John Mousinho and Rich Hughes in the January transfer window.

The News’ Jordan Cross believes it is imperative the Blues duo are given the correct financial tools to keep the Fratton Park side in the Championship. And he’s put the onus on Pompey’s Tornante owners to deliver, otherwise there’ll be serious questions to answer come the end of the season.

The Blues currently sit bottom of the table, albeit with two games in hand on their relegation rivals, with four months of the 2024-25 campaign almost completed.

Mousinho’s side are also four points from safety as they prepare to take on mid-table Bristol City at Fratton Park on Saturday, and need urgent reinforcements if they are to avoid dropping back to League One at the first time of asking.

The head coach told The News last month that work is already under way to strengthen his options, after 15 new additions were brought in over the summer. In another interview, Mousinho also said the focus needed to be on the here and now rather than the recruitment of players who fall into the development category.

There’s already enough players in his squad who fall into that bracket, according to the boss. But in order for Mousinho and Hughes to deliver their top targets next month, Cross believes chairman Michael Eisner will need to provide the appropriate funds - otherwise a return to the third tier is highly likely.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is available on Freeview channel 262 - about the January window, the Blues writer said: ‘There was a really revealing story the other day when John Mousinho said we’ve got enough players in that category. He was talking about the development players.

‘The players who can come in (next month) and do it come at a premium. Development players, you can probably acquire for a fraction of the cost, so it’s all about pushing what’s available.

‘As a result, the focus will turn to the owners, and quite rightly, too, in January.

‘Pompey need to stay intact with the pack. They’re one win short of it, and then it’s over the owners to back John Mousinho, back Rich Hughes, back the recruitment team.

‘They’ve got to really, really push out and there can be no excuses because there’ll be answers (sought) if Pompey don’t deliver and do get relegated come the end of the season if they’re not properly backed in the January window.’