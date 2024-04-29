Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Eisner has insisted Pompey are Championship-ready

The Blues chairman said sporting director Rich Hughes - whose recruitment helped build a team capable of winning League One promotion and the title - had been working on this eventuality all year.

The American also highlighted the importance of having chief executive Andy Cullen and head coach John Mousinho already in place for what promises to be a major step up for all involved at Fratton Park.

Pompey sealed their return to the second tier for the first time since 2012 earlier this month and were presented with the League One champions trophy at Fratton Park following their final home game of the season against Wigan on April 20.

A reception was laid on for the champions - plus the league-winning women’s team - at Southsea Common on Sunday as celebrations continued.

Eisner was there, too, to join in with the festivities. It was there that he told The News that the Blues, as a club, are well prepared for what the Championship will throw at them next season.

However, he emphasised the point that Pompey would still operate in a sustainable manner, regardless of their new loftier status, and that patience would once again be key.

Einser said: ‘With Rich Hughes and Andrew Cullen, and John as the coach, I think we’re very well prepared.

‘Rich has been preparing for the Championship all year. Even though we were top of the table, we didn’t know we would advance. But we had the suspicion we could be. So we are ready.

‘That doesn’t mean we’re going to be top four at the end of next season, we could be, but more likely it’s going to take time; build the club in a patient, sustainable, and I underline, sustainable way.