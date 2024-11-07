Pompey’s main priority in the January transfer window MUST be a centre-forward.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the verdict of The News’ head of sport, Mark McMahon, who believes the Blues desperately need someone to fire them to Championship safety - and that there cannot be an over-reliance on Colby Bishop being the Fratton Park club’s saviour.

Pompey’s need for a central goal-getter of Championship quality has been evident all season, despite the impressive Callum Lang’s best efforts to keep the Blues afloat at this level. But it was reinforced more than ever on Tuesday night when a dominant Pompey side couldn’t find a way to inflict maximum pain on Plymouth, who instead ran out 1-0 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kusini Yengi was handed the responsibility of leading the line at Home Park - a job that loanee Mark O’Mahony, Elias Sorensen and Christian Saydee have all been asked to do this term already. Rookie winger Harvey Blair has even filled in there, too, in the absence of Bishop, who has been forced to sit out the Blues’ Championship return to date following heart surgery.

Many see Pompey’s top scorer over the past two seasons as the answer to their problems and someone who would have the bottom-placed Blues sitting higher in the table had he been available for selection.

There’s enough noise coming out of Fratton Park to carefully suggest the 28-year-old is making progress in his recovery and that he could still have a part to play this term.

That’s exciting news. Pompey are, no doubt, a better side whenever the striker is in their ranks - no matter what some of his critics said last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But rather than putting pressure on Bishop to be the Blues’ knight in shining armour after a sustained period out - and, by the way, there’s still no time frame on a potential return - McMahon believes Pompey need to strengthen their attacking lot at the earliest opportunity.

And that means going out in January to find a serious solution to the team’s goalscoring woes. Their Championship status depends on it.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is available on Freeview 262 - McMahon said: ‘Last season there were many fans complaining that Colby Bishop wasn’t doing enough in a title-winning side - even though he banged home 20-plus goals again.

‘There was still that criticism and doubts whether he would be good enough. All of a sudden, though, people are putting him on a pedestal as the answer to what Pompey currently need. People are saying: “If we had Colby Bishop, we’d be so much better off!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That might be true, but it’s unfounded. We don’t know if he is good enough (having never played in the Championship before) and surely if he’s coming back from a long, long period out, we just can’t throw him in.

‘A bit like Regan Poole, who I feel sorry for - he’s been thrown straight back in there through needs must rather than careful man management. You don’t want to throw Colby Bishop in there straight away when he’s had so long off and go: “Right, our top scorer is back, we’re okay!”

‘Pompey still need to go out in January and put massive pressure on whoever the forward options are in January and go “Right, fight for your place, but by the way, this new signing is coming in and he’s got the No9 shirt. It’s up to you to dislodge him”.

‘I’m a great believer in that they need to really, really think carefully now about that centre-forward that they need to bring in in January.’