Pompey are under no illusions what’s still required of them in the transfer window.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who is in no doubt the Blues know exactly what they have to do ahead of deadline day on Friday, August 30.

Despite delivering seven new arrivals this summer to date, including latest addition Elias Sorensen for an undisclosed fee from Esbjerg on Friday - some have expressed concern about the Blues’ business so far ahead of their Championship return.

That includes Allen, who believes weaknesses still exist in the Pompey ranks, particularly in both the centre of defence and midfield.

At present, Conor Shaughnessy, Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler are Pompey’s specialist centre-backs as head coach John Mousinho waits on Regan Poole to complete his rehab from an ACL injury. Meanwhile, at present, it’s one of Tom Lowery, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin or Ben Stevenson who will line up alongside captain Marlon Pack in the Blues’ engine room for next weekend’s visit to Leeds United on day one of the new season.

That’s justifiable cause for concern for many supporters who want the club to make the most of their return to the second tier of English football. As a result, some have criticised the club’s approach to the transfer market and the lack of so-called ‘Championship-ready’ arrivals.

However, Allen has faith in the work currently overseen by sporting director Rich Hughes, whose recruitment track record during his time at the club has been exemplary. He claims the club’s hierarchy are well aware of what else is needed and know exactly that the click is ticking.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, which is available on Freeview Shots TV, he said: ‘They’re no mugs. They know these players have to come in.

‘About a month ago, in Croatia, Rich Hughes said it. They know the players need to come in, they’ve identified the positions.

‘They agree with us most likely, but the players have to start arriving soon because although the window still has a month to go, the season is nearly upon us and there’s a lot of holes that need filling still.’