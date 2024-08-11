Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are reportedly weighing up a move for former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper.

The 33-year-old, who spent 10 years at Elland Road, where he racked up 285 appearances, is available on a free transfer after leaving the Whites at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blues are considering offering the experienced defender a Fratton Park deal as they look to add Championship know-how and leadership to their backline.

Pompey conceded three goals on their second-tier return on Saturday, which just so happened to be at Leeds. Head coach John Mousinho paired Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler in the centre of his defence for the game at Elland Road as both Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre were both ruled out through injury.

The Blues so nearly sprung a surprise on their hosts, who were indebted to substitute Brenden Aronson for rescuing a point for Daniel Farke’s side in the dying minutes of an enthralling six-goal thriller. However, it’s well documented that Pompey remain keen to add to their ranks ahead of the transfer window closing, with the centre of defence a priority.

Poole is yet to return to full training following an ACL injury picked up last December. Meanwhile, the Blues are yet to replace Sean Raggett, who played a key role in their League One title success last season before being told he was free to leave PO4.

Cooper would certainly add some much-needed experience to the Pompey defence, with the Scotland international Leeds’ captain for eight years. He also skippered the Whites to the 2019-20 Championship title and featured regularly in the Premier League for three seasons. He has also been named in two Championship teams of the season (2018-19 & 2019-20).

His time at Elland Road came to an end following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, with Cooper finding himself a fringe player under Farke. Last season he started just seven Championship games as Leeds’ promotion hopes were ended by Southampton in the play-off final.

As well as Pompey, TEAMtalk report that Blackburn have also shown an interest in the 19-times-capped Scotland centre-back.

Pompey, meanwhile, have shown that age is no issue when it comes to their recruitment this summer, after they signed 34-year-old Matt RItchie on a free transfer this month. Thirty-three-year-old Marlon Pack was also handed a new two-year deal this summer as his previous contract came to a close.