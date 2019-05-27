Pompey will not be prepared to let Jamal Lowe leave for £2m.

The News understands the club’s valuation of one of the jewels in their attacking crown is

significantly above the figure which has been attached to him.

And the Blues are hopeful of being able to keep at Fratton Park for at least another season.

That’s despite a host of Championship sides weighing up a summer move for the 24-year-old after another impressive League One campaign.

Leeds, West Brom, Wigan, Cardiff and Middlesbrough are among those reported to be interested in the man who finished as Pompey’s top scorer last term with 17 goals.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Adam Davy

Lowe has a year left on his existing agreement after agreeing a move from non-league Hampton & Richmond at the end of 2016.

But with the Blues holding an option to extend the deal by another 12 months, they are under no pressure to cash in on one of their biggest assets.

And if they did, they’d want that to be in a deal which Kenny Jackett could use to really bolster his options.

Lowe has made no secret of his desire to test himself at Championship level, but was staying coy on his future when speaking after the play-off defeat to Sunderland earlier this month.

But reports saying Pompey would let him go for £2m are off the mark.

The Blues feel there is every chance they could still receive a significant transfer for Lowe in a year’s time, if they decide to cash in at that stage.

That’s underlined by the manner in which a bidding war is likely to drive up Matt Clarke’s price, despite the defender having a year left on his contract.

Striker Ellis Harrison’s on Kenny Jackett’s striking shopping list this summer along with MK Dons’ Chuks Aneke.