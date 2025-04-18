Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you haven’t got a ticket for any of Pompey’s remaining Championship fixtures then you’re in a spot of bother.

Blues tickets for their last four games of the 2024-25 season are all sold out now, with fans eager to play their part in keeping John Mousinho’s side in the second tier for another season.

That includes today’s trip to Carrow Road, where Pompey take on Norwich City (3pm) in their penultimate away game of the campaign.

The Blues’ away form this term has been far from ideal, with just 10 points accumulated from a possible 63 since the season started back in August. Just two wins have been secured on the road - at QPR and Oxford - in that time. But that hasn’t put the travelling faithful off accompanying the team on their travels, with more than 2,000 heading to Norfolk today in the hope of a rare away win.

Pompey’s initial allocation of tickets were quickly snapped up when they went on sale earlier this month - as were additional seats they were provided this week.

The club revealed on Wednesday that next weekend’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday - the Blues’ final away game of the campaign - had also sold out. Pompey were handed 2,400 seats for the game at Hillsborough - a venue they last tasted victory at in November 2002. But despite that record and 15 defeats on the road this season, the Fratton faithful will be out in force to cheer Mousinho’s men on in Yorkshire.

Pompey home games v Watford and Hull

Fratton Park's average attendance this season currently stands at 20,246 | Getty Images

Hopefully, by then then, though, the Blues’ Championship status will have been secured.

After today’s game at Norwich comes Monday’s home match against Watford, with Fratton Park proving a fortress this season. Indeed, 10 wins and six draws have contributed 36 points, a record that puts Pompey in the top half of the table if only home form is taken into consideration.

Another sold out PO4 is guaranteed for that game against the Hornets, which will also help the Blues record their highest home attendance average for a season for almost 60 years. At present, Pompey’s average home attendance for the season sits at 20,246.

If it all goes down to the final game of the season against Hull, then the Blues stand to have the backing they’ve enjoyed all season long, too.

Indeed, as you would expect, Fratton Park is a sell-out for that game, with supporters making sure the team gets their full backing for what could be a season-defining head-to-head.

Whatever is needed to secure their second-tier status, the players will know they’ll have the full support of the fans for the battle that lies in wait.

If you can’t be there to witness the climax to the season, then don’t fret. The Norwich, Watford and Hull games will all be available to watch on Sky Sports+.

