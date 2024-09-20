Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Connor Ogilvie has been branded the most unfortunate player in the Championship as he takes on a who’s who of second-tier wingers.

But John Mousinho insisted the left-back has to face up to the harsh realities of stepping up to a new level, where the huge challenges arrive for full-backs every week.

Pompey continue on their incredibly difficult start to the campaign, as they travel to fancied contenders Burnley tomorrow.

It continues an opening which has seen the Blues face pre-season title favourites Leeds and the current top two in Sunderland and West Brom.

Additionally the three relegated Premier League sides are all on the agenda in the first seven games of the campaign.

That has meant some tough opposition - and top-drawer wingers for Ogilvie to face, as he steps up to Championship level for the first time in his career.

The 28-year-old has already faced £45m of talent in Leeds flying machine Dan James, former Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene and Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts.

Next up is Burnley prodigy Luca Koleosho, who has bagged two goals in the past three games with Sheffield United’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to follow - who commanded an incredible £4m loan fee when moving to Bramall Lane.

Like Pompey’s start, there are likely to be some less stiff challenges ahead but Mousinho warned taking on quality performers like Ogilvie is consistently facing will come with the territory at this level.

Mousinho said: ‘Connor I think has probably been the unluckiest person in the league, in terms of the wingers he’s been coming up against every week.

‘Every week he seems to come up against another winger who has been signed for multiple millions.

‘But he’s got to face the facts and face the realities, you aren’t going to come up against any wingers in this league who aren’t really sharp.

‘They are either going to be really good prospects, or at some points they would have gone for £5m-£25m in their career.

‘That’s just the way it is and that’s the reason we got promoted, we wanted to come up against that - and the quicker we learn to deal with that the better.’