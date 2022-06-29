That’s the verdict of our chief sports writer, Neil Alllen, who believes the keeper will be disheartened at news the Blues are once again keen to bring in a loan player for his position.

Brighton’s Carl Rushworth has also been mentioned in that search, which looks likely to push Bass down the pecking order once more.

The 24-year-old was sent out to Bradford over the second half of the season as Manchester City loanee Bazunu impressed between the sticks for Pompey.

He returned to Fratton Park with the hope that he can regain the No1 jersey and to prove to Cowley that he can fit into his playing style.

But with Griffiths expected to join from the Baggies, it appears that those wishes could be short-lived for the keeper.

Speaking in our latest edition of Pompey talk, Allen said Bass can count himself unlucky to be in this position yet again.

And that left a question mark over his long-term Fratton Park future, with the academy product having just one year left on his current deal.

Allen said: ‘I feel really sorry for Alex Bass because he’s had some excellent performances for Pompey.

‘I remember last year away to Wycombe, he was superb when he came in for Bazunu, who was unavailable.

‘Obviously, Bazunu was a better keeper than him last year and Danny Cowley wants to go down the loan route again to get a better keeper.

‘So for Alex Bass it means he’ll be struggling to get in the team and he must be at his wits’ end.

‘It’s all very well saying we need competition for places but Bass needs a carrot.

‘He needs to know he’s going to get a chance in the team or at least compete on an even footing.

‘It doesn’t look like that will be the case for him.

‘He’s still highly regarded but his contract is ticking down now and you do feel for him.

‘You wonder where his next stage is.’

Bass made his Pompey debut in the EFL Cup game against Coventry in 2016 as an 18-year-old.

He’s went on to make 41 appearances in total for the club.

Twenty-five of those came during the 2019-20 season when he displaced Craig MacGillivray as Kenny Jackett’s first-choice keeper.