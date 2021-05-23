Verdict: Everything points to Ronan Curtis Portsmouth exit amid Blackburn, Reading and Cardiff transfer talk

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

That’s a verdict shared by News writer Will Rooney, who is ‘100-per-cent’ convinced the player will not be at Fratton Park next season.

The winger’s Blues future has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks, with head coach Danny Cowley admitting he’d be willing to cash in on assets he believes would bolster funds for a much-needed summer overhaul.

Curtis falls into that category and has already been linked with moves to Blackburn, Reading and Cardiff, with Brentford also reportedly keen last summer.

The player has never hidden his desire to test himself at a higher level, while his agent reaffirmed that stance to The News last week – heightening speculation.

Of course, the price has to be right for the Blues to sell.

But with all the key ingredients in place, Rooney believes this summer will mark the end of Curtis’ three-year stay on the south coast.

When asked in the latest episode of Pompey Talk whether the wide man would be at PO4 next season, the Blues writer said: ‘No, 100-per-cent, no.

‘I think everything leads towards him leaving. There’s all the key ingredients for a departure.

‘You've got Pompey who are still in League One; a player who wants to be in the Championship; a manager who needs to bolster his transfer kitty; and a player who has already dropped a major hint by taking the fact that he's a Portsmouth FC player off his social media accounts.

‘There's absolutely no chance I can see him being at Pompey next season.

‘To be fair to Curtis, it's probably the right time for both parties.

‘He's been at Pompey for three years now, he's come over and wanted to test himself in the Championship and hopefully move up.

‘He hasn't got the opportunity to do that with Portsmouth, so now is the time to go and do that.

‘Let's be fair, he has been a good recruit, and I know a lot of fans aren't exactly ruing his departure.

‘People say he's a bad player, but come on, he's been a good player for Pompey.

‘You can say what you like about his off-field antics, his attitude, but 40 goals in 143 appearances for a wide man is an excellent return - and now is the time for him to go, like it was for Matt Clarke, for Jamal Lowe.