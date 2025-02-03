John Mousinho has confirmed Pompey will be ‘active’ over player exits on transfer deadline day.

The Blues will be looking to move players on before tonight’s 11pm deadline for activity over the winter window.

Players leaving Fratton Park is a necessity with the club’s football operation needing to manage their business within the confines of the 25-man squad restrictions in place in the Championship.

Pompey boss John Mousinho. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The arrivals of Adil Aouchiche and Cohen Bramall on Friday puts Pompey at that limit, that’s with Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane being deregistered after being ruled out for the season.

That’s the case with Aussie pair Hayden Matthews and Thomas Waddingham, who’ve both arrived at Fratton Park in the January window.

Defender Ryley Towler is one of the players under the spotlight in terms of departures today, with the defender expected to leave on loan.

A stack of League One clubs are believed to be keen in landing the former Bristol City man, who will gain playing time away from PO4 over the second half of the campaign.

Pompey are believed to be happy to let keeper Will Norris leave Fratton Park, with the League One title winner currently out of favour.

Norris turned down a move to Barnsley, with League One surprise package Wycombe now said to be closing in on bringing in the 31-year-old.

Midfielder Owen Moxon is the other figure whose future is under the spotlight today, with the man who arrived from Carlisle last January finding playing time hard to come by.

When speaking about players leaving, Mousinho confirmed movement is expected.

Active

He said: ‘We’ll be active with that.

‘We want to make sure that we’re in a position with the squad, where we don’t have that (deregistering) situation we had with Ben (Stevenson) and Tom (Lowery) - so we’ll be active with that as well.’