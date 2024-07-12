Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A player who featured for Pompey during their days in League Two is on the move.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey midfielder Wes Fogden has returned to one of his former clubs.

The 36-year-old has joined Southern League Premier South side Dorchester Town from Poole Town. Dorchester were Fogden's first loan club and he made 36 appearances for the Magpies during three separate spells and has now returned to the Avenue Stadium at the opposite end of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the official club website after making his return, Fogden said: "I'm happy to be back - this was my first club for senior appearances on loan from Brighton and I've kind of done the full circle now, so 15 years on I'm looking forward to getting started again.

“I really enjoyed my time under the gaffer at Poole and that's a big reason why I came back, and obviously all of the lads that moved over as well, that has played a big part too.”

“I've definitely got really good memories. The club gave me my first chance in men’s football when I was a young lad."

Fogden began his career with Brighton & Hove Albion, and spent four years with his hometown club where he made four first-team appearances. He later moved to Dorchester permanently and spent half a season there before moving on to the Hawks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Bournemouth took a chance on Fogden when he was playing in the sixth tier of English football, as he bypassed two divisions to earn a move back to the EFL. During his time at the Vitality Stadium he made 59 appearances, but was moved on once they reached the Championship.

Pompey signed him on an 18-month deal when Andy Awford was in charge during their days in League Two. He appeared 28 times for the south coast club before moving on to Yeovil Town in 2015.

Since 2016, Fogden has been playing in the non-league again, returning to the Hawks, before two seasons with Dorking Wanderers and then since 2022, he was with Dorchester's Dorset rivals Poole.