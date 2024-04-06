Pompey fans

Pompey have taken a step closer to the Championship after beating Shrewsbury Town 3-1 at Fratton Park. John Mousinho’s side are now only one win away from securing promotion from League One.

They stormed into a 1-0 lead against the Shrews after their defender Chey Dunkley scored an own goal. The visitors were able to equalise after just under half an hour through midfielder Jordan Shipley.

However, Pompey restored their lead on the stroke of half-time when striker Colby Bishop found the net. He then scored again in the second-half to make sure of the three points. Here is a look to see how supporters have reacted to the victory on social media…

@PO4PompeyStats - Let’s be clear, that’s not the level #Pompey have set the bar at this season. Laboured. Indecisive. Nervous. That said a win is a win & the team deserve credit for that. Have no doubt both the intensity & control will return next week, dig in, fight & repeat of Peterborough away

@Samalaaarr - Marlon Pack robbed of man of the match. The best player on the pitch and it wasn’t even close

@jon_glen - Wasn’t pretty but 3 points is all that is required

@gazmod75 - Made hard work of it, but ultimately got the job done. Immense block by Raggett late in 2nd half to prevent nervy finish!

@jackfurlongg - Would absolutely love Colby to snatch the Golden Boot too

@GavH_ - Lovely win for #Pompey can nearly taste the championship !

@_DanBarrett_ - Another 3 done and dusted, fantastic

@jackfurlongg - Bishop rightfully MOM, but a word of appreciation for Owen Moxon today. I thought he was absolutely immense.

@TheChief657 - Never got out of 2nd gear, we're brutally efficient at winning these sort of games this season

@kenziemoore01 - You could say we’re as good as up now

@phil72pfc - We go marching onto the Championship. 15 now unbeaten what a team.

@fletcherg003 - Saydee, made a big difference! Well done!