John Mousinho has detailed the improvements Abdoulaye Kamara must make to force his way into his starting Pompey line-up.

While he believes the highly-regarded 19-year-old also requires time to adjust to first-team football in England after arriving from Borussia Dortmund’s second team.

Despite an eye-catching cameo off the bench against Sunderland marking his debut, the midfielder has featured just once in the Blues’ last seven matches.

With Pompey bottom of the Championship, invariably questions are raised over why those out of the side continue being consistently overlooked, with Kamara among them.

Abdoulaye Kamara hasn’t featured for Pompey since a substitute appearance in the 6-1 defeat at Stoke. Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Mousinho insists the teenager must add to his game to warrant more first-team opportunities.

He told The News: ‘There are things Abdu can improve on and we speak to him about that.

‘He’s had some eye-catching cameos, but there’s plenty we want to work with him on, particularly his defensive side of the game when we haven’t got a huge amount of the ball.

‘Abdu has taken it on board and he’s really focused on that in training. Consistent levels in training every day are really important things for him, while the more he plays, the more experienced he gets, the better he will become.’

‘It’s easy to forget that Abdu has come over from Germany, relocated and never previously experienced that taste of first-team training day in, day out.

‘It’s a very, very different thing playing for youth-teams and B-teams and not having the demands of the Championship. It’s something which takes a bit of an adjustment.

‘At Dortmund there is a crossover between the first-team and B-team, but they are completely separate. I guess it’s almost like the old reserve league.

‘Players can jump from one team to another, but they are a separate team and separate coach.’

However, the former PSG youth-team player had never featured in the German club’s first-team, instead solely representing their B-team in the third tier.

Regardless, he remains an exciting young talent - and Mousinho is adamant age doesn’t come into it when selecting his starting XI.

He added: ‘Age doesn’t come into it for myself in terms of team selection. Whenever we’ve thought that players are good enough, we’ve picked them.

‘Abu Kamara was a young lad that came here and played all 46 League One games last season, age isn’t everything. We only ever pick teams based on who we think is going to be the best player on the day to win the game.’