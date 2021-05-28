Enquiries are being made, targets sounded out and talks ongoing. Yet, in terms of any quirky announcement videos or scarf-above-head photos that fans crave, we still await the first of the summer.

Perhaps it's come as a surprise to some supporters given the major overhaul Danny Cowley is having as he plots the Blues’ latest League One promotion push.

With the head coach wanting the majority of fresh faces through the door for the first day of pre-season at the end of June, a flurry of signings had been predicted.

When Cowley had that figure in mind, he was perhaps factoring in a few of the out-of-contract players still being around.

But given how things have transpired, eight signings now appears to be a conservative prediction.

With League One teams allowed squad sizes of 22 senior outfield players, it means managers can revert to the two players per position rule they usually plan around.

As things stand, Pompey have 13 troops contracted for next season.

That's including Ronan Curtis, however, who looking likely to exit Fratton Park as he seeks a Championship move.

The winger will require replacing given Michael Jacobs' can't be relied on just yet due to his injury record this season.

Then factor in there's not a single centre-midfielder under contract after the exits of Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris.

Someone to fill the void of Jack Whatmough, who also appears to be heading for a departure, will also need to be found.

Pompey are also a left-back short to compete with Lee Brown, as well as an additional striker who'll offer something different to John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

In addition, Cowley's already admitted he wants two goalkeepers through the door, which takes the potential total up further.

Then let's not forget about some of the youngsters who'll be arriving such as arriving to supplement the squad following an academy overhaul.

With all that considered, we aren't even counting if any other players under contract other than Curtis might depart.

There's been tentative interest in some of Pompey's bankable assets, while fringe men may ask to leave for game-time elsewhere. That, quite possibly, will lead to further reshuffling.

All is subdued at present as we inevitably await the transfer touch paper to be lit.