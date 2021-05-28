The former Blues midfielder believes it’s a scenario that would suit both parties.

Derby, Blackburn, Reading and Cardiff have all been linked with the Republic of Ireland international, who finished the season with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues, meanwhile, are facing up to a fifth straight season in League One with a major overhaul of the first-team squad already under way – a revamp that requires additional financial help.

Speaking to Football League World, former Fratton favourite Norris said selling Curtis now would enable Cowley to bring in five players that he desperately need.

He said: ‘The player’s probably eventually going to want to move on and probably earn more money and play as high as he can.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis

‘And then, at the same time, he’s not walking away on a free so the club can bring in some decent money.

‘Obviously, they’re going to have to make some big changes at the club so it might suit everyone all around, you know; lose that one player, but to be able to bring in five and the player gets to move on and often you get to reinvest in your squad the way you want.