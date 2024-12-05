Why Portsmouth are planning for Middlesbrough winger to stay beyond January transfer window despite disappointing loan
John Mousinho confirmed he expects the Aussie to stay for the duration of the campaign, despite falling down the first-team pecking order this term.
The Blues agreed a season-long loan deal with Middlesbrough for the 24-year-old, with Silvera making five starts amid 11 appearances to date.
The last of those starts came against Sheffield United back in September, however, with the winger mustering just 80 minutes of first-team action since.
After being left on the bench against Preston, Silvera was dropped from the squad for the 2-2 draw with Swansea last time out.
The News understands there’s a January recall clause for Middlesbrough in the Socceroos international’s agreement, but Pompey cannot cut the deal short - as is standard in many loan agreements.
Mousinho confirmed the Blues are expecting Silvera to be around beyond the new year, with the demand to see the former Central Coast Mariners man bring the quality he believes he possesses for extended periods.
When asked if Pompey will be reviewing Silvera’s position in January, Mousinho said: ‘There’s no review on that, we fully intend to have all the loans we currently have in the building for the rest of the season.
‘Sammy falls into that category. He’s one who’s been in and out of squads, but we expect him to compete for a spot in the squad and a spot in the starting line-up as we go forward.
‘That consistency is something we want to see from Sammy.
‘We’ve seen flashes where he’s probably looked like our most dangerous player without the goals and assists.
‘That’s something for him to consider and work on, but the way we’re going with the press at the moment it’s something he needs to focus on.
‘That’s something we’ve spoken to Sammy about so if we do call upon him we can rely on him to know what we want to do and do it with the right aggression as well.
‘In and out of possession there’s plenty to work on and plenty for him to consider to push on and get in the team.’