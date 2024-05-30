Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer trickle is starting to flow with a flurry of activity being confirmed across the EFL.

At the latest count, the done deal total had reached 37 across the three divisions outside of the top flight.

They range from clubs announcing loans to Rotherham already landing SIX new additions under Steve Evans, including Pompey pair Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett.

In the Championship things are quieter, though Stoke have confirmed a deal for Millers keeper Viktor Johansson, Luke Ayling’s loan move to Middlesbrough from Leeds has been made permanent and Coventry has brought in Aussie winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues.

At Fratton Park, however, things remain quiet - well on the surface of things, at least.

Behind the scenes work is continuing, however, with a freshened recruitment department following Brad Wall’s arrival Manchester City.

But there’s no need for those getting itchy feet over deals being completed to panic, as most Pompey fans now recognise.

This time last year the tension was building ahead of a seventh campaign in League One, with the stakes high over finally reaching the Championship.

Pompey’s policy has been to not announce deals until the window opens, that after deals could not be registered until then since the EFL fell into line with international transfer regulations two years ago.

That date is still just over two weeks away on June 14, when summer business officially commences and runs until August 30.

There is absolutely nothing, however, stopping Pompey quietly going about their recruitment and getting deals over the line.

The paperwork could then be kept safe, registered when the window opens and announcements made at the club’s choosing.

That’s what happened 12 months ago with the transfer drought replaced by an oasis of recruitment activity, as deals were confirmed in quick succession.

Will Norris’ opening-day signing was followed by eight further additions before the month was out, as fans lapped up the activity.

Of course, the significant obstacle in Pompey’s way is the fact they are shopping in a much tougher market than they were last year - a fact underlined by the relative dearth of Championship business.