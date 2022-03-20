The Blues have scored 53 goals this season – the lowest total across League One’s top 12.

Although the ex-Burton man wasn’t shy of goals before January after bagging 10 in 23 games – Danny Cowley elected to reshape his forward line.

Tyler Walker and Aiden O’Brien came in to replace the outgoing John Marquis and Ellis Harrison – and it looked to have worked.

And there had been signs that the club had turned a corner, when they’d scored 13 goals across fixtures against Fleetwood, Oxford, Accrington, And Crewe.

However, in their last two league matches, they've registered only one shot on target – which has contributed to their dwindling play-off hopes.

When asked if their lack of goals have hindered the team this season Harness said: Yeah, it’s been a thing that’s happened at times and with the attacking quality that we do have in the team and the creative players, it shouldn’t happen, really.

‘We’re trying to figure out what’s missing, but, I don’t know why (we’ve struggled). We expect to do way better and score way more goals, but it’s just not happened.

Marcus Harness has scored 11 goals this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I don’t know why that is.’

The Blues have now failed to score in three consecutive league games, after their 0-0 stalemate with Wycombe, yesterday.

It follows the same result against Ipswich last week, and a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth four-days-ago.

And Harness explained how he was frustrated in failing to put the wrongs from Home Park right, at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘It’s disappointing, really. Against a tough Wycombe team, it’s always difficult but we wanted to come back with a response from the defeat to Plymouth and get back to winning ways to set us up well for the break and busy schedule when we get back.

‘We obviously didn’t do enough so we’re a bit disappointed.’

