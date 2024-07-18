Sheffield United are pushing to sign a popular Newcastle duo | Getty Images

The latest headlines surrounding Portsmouth's Championship rivals

Football fans from around the world are now counting down the days until the start of the new Championship season while managers from all corners of the UK, including Portsmouth’s John Mousinho, are working frantically to ensure that their teams are fully equipped for the challenging campaign ahead.

With less than four weeks to go until the new season we take a look at all the main transfer headlines surrounding the division - including a new signing for Derby County and an ambitious double approach from Sheffield United.

Sheffield United push to sign popular Newcastle duo

Sheffield United have made an approach to try and sign former Newcastle United duo Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie, according to reports.

The Sheffield Star has revealed that the Blades have held talks with Ritchie and Dummett’s representatives earlier this month, but understand that a willingness to get the deals over the line has stalled as both stars weigh up their options after a range of different offers from Championship clubs.

Ritchie’s eight-year stint at Newcastle came to an end this summer following the expiration of his contract in the North East. The Portsmouth academy graduate was signed by ex-Magpies boss Rafael Benitez in the summer of 2016 and was a catalyst for the club’s return to the Premier League in his debut campaign. The winger turned full back made a total of 215 appearances in Black and White and was a stalwart during the club’s early years in the Premier League as they fought off relegation.

The Scottish international registered 25 goals and 28 assists during his time in the north east. Despite struggling for first team opportunities in his final season, he was lauded by Eddie Howe for his leadership skills and setting good standards both on and off the pitch. Dummett, who was Newcastle’s longest serving player, is also a free agent after a 23-year association with the Magpies, having joined the academy aged nine.

The 32-year-old rose to prominence in 2013 after successful loan spells at Gateshead and St Mirren and hit the headlines when he scored on one of his first Premier League appearances against Liverpool.

Dummett made 213 appearances for Newcastle and was a near ever present at left back in 2016/17 as the Magpies lifted the Championship title. He was viewed as a fan favourite at Newcastle due to his affiliation with the club and his ability to fill in multiple positions across the backline.

Derby re-sign midfielder from Championship rivals

Championship new-boys Derby County have confirmed the signing of Ebou Adams from Cardiff City on an undisclosed fee. The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive loan spell with the Rams last term, making 17 appearances as Paul Warne’s side clinched automatic promotion in second position behind league-leaders Portsmouth.

Adams was instrumental to his team’s success due to his work rate and ability to break up opposition attacks. The midfielder boasted a record of 11 wins, three draws and three defeats during the matches that he featured in last season.