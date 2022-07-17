Hampshire skipper James Vince hails the ‘amazing’ last over from Nathan Ellis which secured Vitality Blast T20 glory

The Australian international seamer held his nerve to deliver a fine over which left Lancashire on 151-8 - and the Hawks winners by just a single run.

‘All credit to Nathan for staying so calm at the end there,’ said the Hawks captain. ‘He's been brilliant for us all the way through.

‘I have played against him in the Big Bash so know how good he is.

James Vince lifts the Vitality Blast T20 trophy. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

‘He has played for Australia a few times and I am sure he will play a lot more.

‘For him to stay so composed and then be brave enough to deliver a slower ball for that last ball was amazing.’

Hawks lifted the trophy after a superb fightback with the ball. Chasing Hampshire’s 152-8, Lightning were well on course at 72-1 in the eighth over before a clatter sent them into the last over needing 11 with two new batsmen at the crease.

‘I am very proud of the guys,’ said Vince, who has been a part of all three Hampshire T20 wins - the first two in 2010 and 2012.

Nathan Ellis of Hampshire Hawks celebrates with the trophy. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

‘They showed a lot of resilience in the final. Lancashire started well in their innings but we have shown in the last few seasons that we are never out of a game, whether that's red or white ball.

‘We have won a few games defending low totals now and when you do that the belief just grows and grows.

‘The players have done really well, it's all very well me saying things, but they have to go out there and act them out and they did it brilliantly.’

Nathan Ellis (right) celebrates after Hampshire's T20 final win. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Hampshire ended up as T20 winners after losing their opening four South group games. From bottom spot, they qualified for the last eight in fourth place after winning nine of their next 10 fixtures.

That sensational run was extended to 11 in 12 with Finals Day victories over Somerset - their first in a semi-final at Edgbaston - and Lancashire.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas said ‘Of course it is very disappointing to have lost, but it has been a great campaign for us and I am proud of the guys.

‘It was a tough one to take but that is the nature of Twenty20. You are never really in control in this format.

James Vince, left, celebrates after the Vitality Blast final. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

‘We knew we had to bat well and hopefully have a bit of luck and unfortunately we just came up short.’