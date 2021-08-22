Oval Invincibles captain hails ‘incredible’ wife Kapp after Hundred final victory over favourites Southern Brave

Oval bowler Marizanne Kapp celebrates after taking the wicket of Brave batter Sophia Dunkley during The Hundred Final. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Kapp, who starred in Friday’s eliminator victory over Birmingham Phoenix, took centre stage again at Lord’s, striking 26 off 14 balls before taking 4-9 in her side’s 48-run win over favourites Southern Brave, writes DAVID CHARLESWORTH.

Victory meant South African duo Van Niekerk and Kapp, who were married in 2018, have won the Kia Super League, the Australian Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred as team-mates.

Van Niekerk said: ‘She’s been incredible. I’ve said it a couple of times now, she’s a player for the big moments and I’m just very pleased for her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oval bowler Marizanne Kapp celebrates after taking the wicket of Brave batter Danni Wyatt during The Hundred Final. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

‘I said I’m probably the most proud, or the proudest person in this stadium at the moment. She was out with an injury for a little bit in the tournament and to come back and make such an impact just shows you the quality of the player she is and she’s the most hard-working person I know.

‘Nobody deserves it more.

‘I was just so proud of her, she’s so humble, she doesn’t understand what impact she made on the game today.’

Southern Brave had gone into the final as favourites, having lost just one match in the tournament, but they were bowled out for just 73 when chasing 122 to win.

Kapp removed top three Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley and Gaby Lewis all for ducks as Brave collapsed to 14-6, then took a catch before rounding off the tournament with the winning wicket.

That came after her and Van Niekerk had both top-scored with 26 while Fran Wilson scored 25 as the Invincibles batted first.

Van Niekerk added: ‘First of all when she came in with the bat she just struck it so well with (Alice) Capsey, just changed the momentum for us.

‘Fran did really well and I think they bowled well at us but when Kappie and Capsey came together just like yesterday(Friday) they changed the momentum for us and I felt like the momentum was in our favour even when they took the wicket off the last ball.

‘She comes in with the ball and just bowls like she’s bowling in a Test game, just swinging the ball. We need to get two slips in a 100-ball game, and I just want to make her understand what she did today and what she did yesterday as well.’

Brave captain Anya Shrubsole said: ‘It goes without saying it was obviously disappointing. It’s a shame that the worst game we played was in the final.

‘It was obviously really disappointing, a huge amount of credit has to go to Dane (Van Niekerk) and the Oval Invincibles.